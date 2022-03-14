Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $322.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

