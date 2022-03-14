Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $230.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

