Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $336.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.81 and a 200 day moving average of $334.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

