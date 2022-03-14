K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.53 ($17.96).

SDF stock opened at €24.09 ($26.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of €24.75 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

