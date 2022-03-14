Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.91.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.