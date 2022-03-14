Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$43.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$9.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.48. 918,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

