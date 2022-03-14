Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

