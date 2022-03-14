Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $18.47 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

