Lamden (TAU) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $116,914.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.