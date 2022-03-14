Lancashire’s (LRE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 781 ($10.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.33).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 503.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 539.11. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.06 million and a PE ratio of -20.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.80%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($566,690.61).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

