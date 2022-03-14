Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

