Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.20

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 584472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

