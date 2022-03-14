Latham Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report released on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $14.80 on Monday. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

