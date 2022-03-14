Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,307.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 211,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 891.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 142,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

