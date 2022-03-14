Laura A. Daily Sells 1,700 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 313,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,981. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

