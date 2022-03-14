Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

LPTX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 72.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

