LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.05 ($155.48).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €114.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €123.05. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

