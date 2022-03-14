LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €123.05. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

