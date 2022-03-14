LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 341675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,566,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,753,000. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $19,847,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,794,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

