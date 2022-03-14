Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 34,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 715,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

