Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Price Target Cut to €100.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: LNZNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($130.43) to €100.00 ($108.70) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS LNZNF traded down $4.90 on Monday, hitting $98.10. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
