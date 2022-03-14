Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Price Target Cut to €100.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: LNZNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($130.43) to €100.00 ($108.70) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LNZNF traded down $4.90 on Monday, hitting $98.10. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

