Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in February

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.0 days.

Shares of LEFUF remained flat at $$17.10 during trading hours on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture (Get Rating)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.