Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in February

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.0 days.
Shares of LEFUF remained flat at $$17.10 during trading hours on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.
About Leon’s Furniture (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leon’s Furniture (LEFUF)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.