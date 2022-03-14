Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.