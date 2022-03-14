Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

