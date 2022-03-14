Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

