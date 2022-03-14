Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

LMNR stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 million, a PE ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 75.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

