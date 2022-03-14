Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar stock opened at C$51.23 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$48.99 and a 12-month high of C$87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

About Linamar (Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.