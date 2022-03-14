Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 729 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $50.00 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

