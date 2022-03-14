Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,056 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.