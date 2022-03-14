Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $41.45 on Monday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

