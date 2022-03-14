Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

