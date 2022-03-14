Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

