Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

