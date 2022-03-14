Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lion Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 561,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

