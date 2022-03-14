Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) PT Lowered to GBX 56 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.
Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.41. 912,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,889,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
