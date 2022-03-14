Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.09.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.27. 41,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,942. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

