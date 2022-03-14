Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.44. 150,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average is $363.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

