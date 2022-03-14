Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,305.13% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%.
Shares of LGVN stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
