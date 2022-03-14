Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

