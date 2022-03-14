Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

NYSE VTR opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

