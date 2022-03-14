Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 46.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $74.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

