Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $196.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

