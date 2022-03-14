LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $655,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,519,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,757,000 after purchasing an additional 420,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000.

IQSI opened at $25.91 on Monday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

