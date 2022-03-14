LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,396,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after buying an additional 204,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

