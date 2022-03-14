LPL Financial LLC Sells 83,520 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

