Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.56. 49,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,560. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

