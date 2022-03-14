Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.55 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

