Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.39.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.55 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
