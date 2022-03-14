Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Head-To-Head Survey

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.74% 1.22% MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.26% 1.20%

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.99 $87.75 million $1.69 7.86 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.28 $69.49 million $4.37 7.28

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Luther Burbank beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

