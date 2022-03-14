Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The stock has a market cap of $517.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

