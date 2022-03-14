Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.
Shares of LXFR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The stock has a market cap of $517.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
